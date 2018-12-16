A former Santa is caught on video sexually assaulting 3-year-old at YMCA, Wis. cops say

A 75-year-old YMCA employee who had portrayed Santa “for years” is in custody after he was caught kissing and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl, Wisconsin police said, according to the Oshkosh Northwestern.

BT Adams, who worked in the Children’s Drop Off Center at the Oshkosh YMCA, is charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and conspiracy to commit first-degree sexual assault of a child, KFIZ reported.

The YMCA was alerted to the alleged crimes after a parent saw Adams kissing the toddler after dropping the child off, police said, according to WFRZ. That was on Nov. 27.

Police were called to the YMCA on Dec. 5 “for a report of an employee being inappropriate with a child,” WBAY reported off of a criminal complaint.

The YMCA director and the drop-off supervisor told police that Adams had “inappropriately kissed” the girl on the mouth, according to WBAY. That was after staff members were “tipped off” about the crime and watched surveillance videos, which showed Adams kissing the 3-year-old.

Oshkosh police found “multiple videos” that showed Adams sexually assaulting the girl, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported. The surveillance footage showed the 75-year-old assaulting and kissing the girl on Nov. 8 and Nov. 13, KFIZ reported. There were also several instances where Adams went with the girl into the bathroom and out of view from the camera, according to KFIZ.

At first, Adams denied kissing the girl, according to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRZ. Later, he said the girl tried to kiss him — and that he wasn’t trying to kiss her.

When police asked the man if he was attracted to kids, he said it was “not an over attraction,” WBAY reported. He also said he’s able to “control” the attraction.

The YMCA has fired Adams, WBAY reported. He had worked in the YMCA cafeteria for a few years before he asked to work in the drop-off area in 2013, the Oshkosh Northwestern reported.