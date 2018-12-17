Thieves took more than the Christmas gifts — they also took Smokey the dog, mom says

More than replacing the gifts they say were stolen, one family in Dallas just hopes they get their dog back this Christmas.
Diana Alvarado, a northwest Dallas resident, took to Facebook Friday, promising a $500 reward for the safe return of Smokey, her family’s a dog. He’s a brown, 60-pound American pocket bully, Alvarado told McClatchy.
Alvarado says that someone entered her home while she was at work Friday, between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and stole all of her family’s Christmas presents, and took Smokey. Some jewelry was also missing, she wrote in her Facebook post.
Dallas police say the thieves broke into the home through a bedroom window, according to KXAS.
“Presents can be replaced, material things can be replaced,” Alvarado told the station. “They also stole our piggy bank that we’d been saving for a long time. It was a water jug filled with coins and dollar bills, but we want our dog back. That’s the most important thing for us, is our dog.”
Smokey was a present for 10-year-old Thalia Alvarado’s ninth birthday, KDFW reported, and had been with the family for about a year and a half.
“He’s a part of our family, a very important part,” Alvarado told WFAA. “They just took a member of our family.”
After the family first announced the reward on Facebook, their neighbors on La Joya Drive chipped in to increase the reward to $1,500, the station reported.
