Salad in a cup turned out to be listeria in a cup. It’s recalled in the U.S. and Canada

After Canadian inspectors found listeria in a random sample of Eat Smart’s Salad Shake Ups, manufacturer Apio recalled all the Salad Shake Ups produced on that day.
Those 5.5-ounce cups of salad and dressing went to Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah and Washington and the Canadian provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The lot number, is 112 331 and can be found on the packaging near the best by date of Dec. 14, 2018..
Varieties in the recall are Tropical Lime, Asian Sesame (7 grams protein, 26 grams fat, 13 grams sugar), Avocado Ranch (7 grams protein, 21 grams fat, 7 grams sugar), Raspberry Acai (5 grams protein, 7 grams fat, 20 grams sugar) and Sweet Kale (7 grams protein, 20 grams fat, 30 grams sugar). The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found the listeria in a sample of Sweet Kale.
Anyone with these salad cups should toss them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Apio at 800-626-2746 or go to the company’s website.
