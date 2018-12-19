Someone put a ‘Fake News MAGA’ sign up outside a Texas Holocaust museum

A sign appeared Tuesday morning in San Antonio, railing against “Fake News” and proclaiming “MAGA” — President Trump’s abbreviated campaign slogan, turned fashion statement for some conservatives.
An arrow pointed to the purported “Fake News.” It was pointed at the marquee for the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, photos show, before the homemade sign was removed.
The sign was first spotted Tuesday morning, and it was removed shortly after, according to the San Antonio Express News.
“A ‘Fake News MAGA’ sign outside the holocaust museum here in San Antonio. Shame...,” Sakib Shaik wrote on Facebook when he noticed the sign just after 8 a.m.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“MAGA” stands for “Make America Great Again,” Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, which he registered as a trademark in 2012 according to Snopes. Hats and T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase have been big sellers since the 2016 campaign.
His photo was picked up by multiple media outlets Tuesday and Wednesday, but the morning fog and a tree partially obscures the sign’s message.
The Coordination Forum for Countering Antisemitism obtained a clearer photo, that shows the sign painted in drippy blue spray paint block letters.
San Antonio police confirmed that units responded to the museum, located on San Antonio’s North Side, Tuesday morning for the “threat.” No police report was immediately available, however.
The Jewish Federation of San Antonio operates the museum, which sits on a campus that also features the city’s Jewish Community Center and Jewish Community Services.
“The leadership of the Jewish Federation in San Antonio strongly condemns any acts of vandalism against the Jewish community,” Federation chairman Harry Levy said in a statement obtained by McClatchy. “This cowardly act is doubly harmful in that it laughs at the memory of all the millions of Jews who died in the Holocaust and is harmful to the precious few Holocaust survivors who witnessed the horrors of the Shoah first hand. The ignorance expressed by the perpetrators can only be countered by shining the light of truth upon our shared history.”
It was not clear Wednesday who put the sign up.
Comments