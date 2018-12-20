1 killed, 2 hurt after clerk shoots man who jumps behind photo counter, Tulsa cops say

A 52-year-old man was shot and killed by an employee during an argument at the Walgreens photo counter in Tulsa, Oklahoma, police said, according to KATU. The man also shot a handgun during the incident, the station reported.
Two others in the store — an employee and a customer — were also shot, police said, according to NewsOn6. It was not immediately clear if they were struck by bullet fragments from the store clerk or the 52-year-old man.
Police say a “dispute” at the photo counter sparked the shooting on Wednesday afternoon, KFOR reported.
The man jumped over the counter to grab some photos from the clerk, police said in a news release, according to the Tulsa World. “While other clerks tried to call the police, the man jumped back over the counter,” the newspaper reported.
That’s when an armed 28-year-old employee with a concealed-carry license shot and killed the man, Sgt. Brandon Watkins said, according to the Tulsa World. The man also pulled a handgun on the employee and fired, according to the Associated Press. The worker was not hurt.
One customer was shot in the leg, the AP reported, and another employee received non-life-threatening injuries. Both were hospitalized.
No arrests have been made, FOX23 reported, but the investigation is ongoing.
Walgreens officials said guns are prohibited inside the store, the station reported. The store said it is cooperating with the police investigation.
