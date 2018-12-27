National

Barricaded man makes one request before surrendering: A Christmas carol, cops say

By Don Sweeney

December 27, 2018 01:26 PM

After an hours-long standoff early Wednesday, a 34-year-old Pennsylvania man barricaded in his home agreed to surrender to police on a single condition, reported The Inquirer.

Nathaniel Lewis told SWAT officers surrounding his East Vincent, Penn., home, that he wanted to hear a Christmas carol, reported WPVI.

A SWAT negotiator sang “White Christmas” to Lewis, who then surrendered peacefully about 7 a.m. Wednesday, reported KYW-TV.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” wrote Chester County District Attorney Thomas Hogan on Facebook.

Police had initially gone to the East Vincent home Tuesday evening — Christmas Day — after reports that Lewis had been “behaving erratically,” reported KYW-TV.

When a negotiator contacted him by phone, Lewis talked about “killing police and shooting up the neighborhood,” according to The Inquirer.

During the hours that followed, Lewis — a National Guard soldier, WPVI said — fired a rifle at SWAT officers and an armored SWAT vehicle, reported the Inquirer. Police fired back several times.

Bullets also hit a civilian vehicle and a neighbor’s home before Lewis finally laid out his single condition for surrender, reported KYW-TV.

Lewis faces charges including attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to WPVI.

