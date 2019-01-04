‘Killer’ herpes isn’t stopping these monkeys from mating and, yep, they’re in Florida

In this Sept. 17, 2013, file photo a female rhesus macaque monkey carries a young monkey by the Silver River in Silver Springs State Park in central Florida. In a study released Nov. 19, 2018, in The Journal of Wildlife Management, researchers found that the number of rhesus macaques at Silver Springs State Park will grow to 350 animals or more by 2022. When the study was conducted in 2015, there were about 175 monkeys in the park. Lisa Crigar AP