National

HBO to reveal ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere date on Sunday night

By Don Sweeney

January 13, 2019 03:23 PM

“Game of Thrones” cast and crew members accept the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
“Game of Thrones” cast and crew members accept the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello The Associated Press file
“Game of Thrones” cast and crew members accept the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello The Associated Press file

“Game of Thrones” fans who can’t wait to find out exactly when in April the final season begins will have to consult a “True Detective” on Sunday night, according to an HBO post on Twitter.

The third season of “True Detective,” starring Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO, Collider reports.

The premiere date for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will be revealed before the show, according to the HBO post on Twitter.

The final season of “Game of Thrones,” which also airs on Sunday nights, will consist of six episodes, with each expected to span at least two hours, Forbes reported.

But Entertainment Weekly warns fans not to get their hopes up for a full “Game of Thrones” season trailer on Sunday. HBO previously released a short teaser trailer for the season, which fans have been awaiting for two years.

'Game of Thrones' characters such as Jon Snow, Melisandre, Rickon Stark, Shireen Baratheon and Lady Mormont are brought to life through the cosplay of Joe and Sachiko DiGusto of Blue Springs and their children Dodge, Kiley and Sydney.

By

Related stories from The Olympian

national

national

  Comments  