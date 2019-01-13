HBO to reveal ‘Game of Thrones’ final season premiere date on Sunday night

“Game of Thrones” fans who can’t wait to find out exactly when in April the final season begins will have to consult a “True Detective” on Sunday night, according to an HBO post on Twitter.

The third season of “True Detective,” starring Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on HBO, Collider reports.

The premiere date for the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” will be revealed before the show, according to the HBO post on Twitter.

The final season of “Game of Thrones,” which also airs on Sunday nights, will consist of six episodes, with each expected to span at least two hours, Forbes reported.

But Entertainment Weekly warns fans not to get their hopes up for a full “Game of Thrones” season trailer on Sunday. HBO previously released a short teaser trailer for the season, which fans have been awaiting for two years.