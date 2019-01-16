‘The team loved it’: Clemson assistant coach says don’t politicize White House meal

As President Donald Trump’s meal of fast food for the Clemson football team at the White House was mocked on social media and became the talk of pundits for the news cycle, one assistant coach for the team defended the meal and said, “The team loved it,” according to a Facebook post.

“I can’t believe this boy from Fayetteville, NC got to eat McDonald’s with his wife and some of his closest friends in the White House,” Miguel Chavis, Clemson football’s assistant for defensive player development, said in the post.

“The team loved it. The families loved it, and everyone was so hospitable and welcoming in the White House. It’s a pretty cool tradition that the National Champions get to visit the White House,” he wrote.

The president hosted the Clemson team at the White House Monday night to celebrate the team’s win over Alabama, serving a spread the included McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s. President Trump picked up the tab for the meal, the White House press secretary confirmed on Twitter.

“People can politicize anything. Today and tonight wasn’t about politics, political parties, presidents or what divides us. Tonight was about a group of young men being honored for their extraordinary feat and their unbelievable character. Congrats boys; y’all deserve it!” Chavis wrote.

On Tuesday, NFL Hall of Fame player Michael Strahan invited the Clemson players to New York for a meal during ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“Whoever can make it, we’ll hook you up with lobster. Whatever you want, we’re going to take care of you,” Strahan said during the show. “We’re going to give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

The White House residence staff, which would normally prepare the meal, is not working during the federal government shutdown that has now become the longest in United States history, NBC News reports.