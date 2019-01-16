An ex-NFL player caught a Peeping Tom outside his daughter’s window. Then it got physical

This Florida man picked the wrong house.
Geoffrey Cassidy was arrested Monday morning outside former NFL player Tony Beckham’s Wellington home.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office probable cause affidavit obtained by the Miami Herald, Beckham was walking to his car when he saw Cassidy crouched in the bushes outside his daughter’s window. The 14-year-old girl had just gotten out of the shower and was getting dressed, said the report.
The onetime defensive cornerback told deputies he saw Cassidy with his hands down his pants “making a motion consistent with masturbating.” The athlete observed the individual’s pants were down, with his “butt” exposed.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Beckham yelled at Cassidy, which caused the suspect to run away, according to the affadavit. Beckham gave chase and tackled the man about 50 yards away while a neighbor called 911.
When a deputy arrived, Cassidy and Beckham were fighting.
The 40-year-old Gainesville native, who played with the Tennessee Titans and the Detroit Lions, disengaged once he saw the officer, and told him what had occurred, the report said.
A bloodied and bruised Cassidy then told his side of the story: His car had broken down and the reason he was in the bushes was that he was waiting for it to “cool down.” However, he refused to say where the vehicle was. The suspect also could not provide a phone number and said he was a “transient.”
The alleged Peeping Tom was then placed in handcuffs and taken to a nearby medical facility. He was diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.
The 48-year-old man was then arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious exhibition.
He was released from the West Detention Center on a $1,500 bond. A judge ordered him to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family or to be in the neighborhood where the victim lives.
Another court date is set for Feb. 13.
Beckham told WPEC-CBS12 that his daughter and her sister are both traumatized.
“They was crying, they’re scared,” he said. “They all slept in the room with me last night.”
Comments