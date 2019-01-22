Driver rescues 34 kids from a burning school bus, SC fire department says

A school bus caught fire after a crash with a car in Darlington County, South Carolina Tuesday morning, according to the Palmetto Rural Fire Department.

“A special shout out to the bus driver who got all the kids off the bus! No one was seriously injured in this incident!” the department said on Facebook.

Fire fighters work on putting out a fire that consumed a school bus after a crash in South Carolina. Palmetto Rural Fire Department and Medical Transport

There were 34 students on the bus when a car ran into it from behind, Darlington County Schools spokeswoman Audrey Childers told WBTW.

The crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to WMBF. South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Sonny Collins told the station “the bus was stopped at the railroad tracks. A Buick ran into the back of the bus and caught fire, which spread to the bus.”

The Buick driver was taken to the hospital, WMBF reports.

She told the station the students were on their way to Brunson-Dargan and Cain Elementary schools in Darlington, according to WBTW.

