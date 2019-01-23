Gold Medal Unbleached Flour recalled after ‘potential presence of salmonella’ found

General Mills announced a national recall of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour in 5-pound bags with a best by date of April 20, 2020.
“The recall is being issued for the potential presence of salmonella which was discovered during sampling of the 5-pound bag product,” General Mills said via its website Tuesday.
The recall involves no other varieties or lots of Gold Medal flour. Those with the recalled flour are asked to toss it out and call General Mills at 1-800-230-8103.
“Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses,” said Jim Murphy, president of the General Mills Meals and Baking Division. “This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a ‘ready to eat’ ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating.”
Salmonella hits 1.2 million Americans a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bringing diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomachaches. For about 23,000 salmonella sufferers, the diarrhea gets bloody enough for hospitalization.
