Student says he got LSD from his dog before sexually assaulting school workers, cops say

A 15-year-old Ohio high school student went on a rampage that included groping school employees’ breasts and buttocks, and it might have been fueled by LSD that the teen said was given to him by his dog, Liberty Township Police said in a WKBN report.

The school resource officer, or SRO, working at Liberty High School on Jan. 16 reported hearing a teacher yelling and saying, “Do not touch me,” according to WFMJ.

The SRO saw the teenager running away, stopped him in the parking lot and brought him to an office where police said he pushed another school employee against the wall “while grabbing her buttocks and breasts,” the Vindicator reported.

Police said the SRO pulled the student away and attempted to handcuff him, but the teen “lunged at the principal,” and grabbed her breasts, per WJW.

After the teen was subdued and placed inside the SRO’s patrol car, he licked the windows before kicking the officer in the head after knocking out the partition, according to WKBN.

The teen was being taken to an area hospital when he told paramedics he had used LSD, WFMJ reported. He then shouted obscenities and “I’m an Avenger” at the hospital, according to WFMJ.

The teen told hospital staff his dog had given him the LSD, per the Vindicator. Police said the teen attacked a nurse who was examining him, trying to strangle her with a stethoscope, the newspaper reported.

When he was released from the hospital the teen was taken to Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center, where he was charged with assault, gross sexual imposition, resisting arrest and vandalism, according to WKBN.