President Donald Trump announces deal to reopen the U.S. government — temporarily

By Josh Magness

January 25, 2019 11:23 AM

Speaking from the Rose Garden, President Trump announced a deal that he said will reopen the government for three weeks.
On the 35th day of the partial government shutdown — the longest-ever in U.S. history — President Donald Trump announced that a deal has been reached to temporarily reopen it with no funding for a wall on the southern border.

The news came on the same day that 800,000 federal workers missed their second paycheck during the shutdown, according to The Atlantic.

President Trump had demanded $5.7 billion of funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, but congressional Democrats refused to provide any funding for a wall after retaking the House of Representatives.

Neither side had budged, and the shutdown continued to drag on for weeks with no solution.

Then on Friday, Trump revealed that he and congressional leaders had a deal to reopen the federal government for three weeks. It keeps the government funded until Feb. 15, possibly setting up another showdown over funding for Trump’s proposed border wall.

He threatened that he has a “powerful alternative” that he “did not want to use” while maintaining his support for the wall. CNN reported that the White House was “preparing a draft proclamation for President Donald Trump to declare a national emergency along the southern border” to get funding.

“If we do not get a fair deal from Congress, the government will either shut down on February 15 again... Or I will use the powers given to me under the Constitution of the United States to address this emergency,” Trump said.

President Trump proposed a deal to end the partial government shutdown and to help fund the border wall on Jan. 19. In exchange for the $5.7 billion for funding for the border wall, he offered temporary protections for Dreamers.

