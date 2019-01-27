Toddler gets stuck inside a toy and needs police to get him out, N.J. cops say

Police didn’t know what to expect when a Fort Lee, N.J., mom called Thursday to report her 20-month-old son had gotten stuck inside a toy — so they called for the jaws of life, WCBS reported.

But it turns out Sgt. Rick Hernandez didn’t need any extra help to extricate Luca Choe from a toy normally used to teach kids to recognize shapes — he simply ripped the box apart, People reported.

Fort Lee police posted photos of Luca before and after his rescue to Facebook.

“When I got there his expression was just priceless, he had this face on like ‘yeah, I did it’,” Hernandez said, WCBS reported.

Soona Choe told WABC she didn’t know what to do when Luca crawled inside the toy and she couldn’t get him back out.

“I was panicking, I had to get him out, so I had no choice; I didn’t have the tools,” she said, according to the station. “He got in easily but could not come back out.”

“This child is gonna love these pics when he’s an adult,” read one comment on the police Facebook post.