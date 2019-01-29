Free bacon at Wendy’s and McDonald’s? Here’s what you need to know to get your share

Free bacon at McDonald’s. Free Baconators at Wendy’s.
Order from both fast food chains, and you can get yourself a free Baconator with a side of bacon.
But good things (yes, even bacon) come at a cost.
So, here’s what you need to know if you’re looking forward to free bacon.
McDonald’s and a free bacon deal
Earlier this month, McDonald’s introduced a limited-time offer — free bacon on three of their “classics.” Starting Jan. 30, customers can add free slices of bacon to their Big Macs, Quarter Pounder with cheese and cheesy fries.
“Because bacon dreams do come true,” the advertisement posted to Twitter says.
Then, last week, McDonald’s announced how it would kick-start its “bacon on the classics” special.
“With bacon coming to the Classics, anything is possible. Even…FREE bacon,” McDonald’s tweeted.
And that sparked “Bacon Hour.”
During Bacon Hour (4-5 p.m. local time) at participating McDonald’s, you can get free bacon on the side of any purchase. That means you can get free bacon with menu items like sundaes and hashbrowns.
“Because (bacon) is always the answer,” the chain tweeted.
Wendy’s found out about free bacon
A few days after McDonald’s announced Bacon Hour, Wendy’s had a comeback.
“Heard y’all like bacon,” Wendy’s tweeted.
“This is the plug,” Wendy’s replied. “Not just bacon, an entire free Baconator.”
“Bacon is at the core of what we do at Wendy’s, and we aren’t afraid to throw down the gauntlet,” Kurt Kane, Wendy’s executive vice president, said in a statement, according to Fortune.
How to get the free Baconator
To get a free Baconator, you must spend at least $10 at Wendy’s through DoorDash.
If you spend the $10 via DoorDash, “not only will the Baconator be free, but there will also be no delivery fee,” Wendy’s says on its website.
To order via DoorDash, you can download the mobile app or go to the DoorDash website. Be sure to enter code “FREEBACONATOR” before you submit your purchase.
The fine print: DoorDash delivery is only available in select markets. Other fees still apply. Customers can only get one Baconator per person, and the offer is good through February 4 (or while supplies last).
