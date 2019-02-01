‘Are all of your online systems down?’ Wells Fargo customers fume over website problems

Wells Fargo’s online banking and mobile app went down on Friday, preventing some customers from paying bills or accessing their accounts for hours on what is payday for many people.
Some customers also had problems accessing the bank’s website, which was working sporadically.
The problems outraged customers who expressed their frustrations on Twitter.
“Are all of your online systems down?” Twitter user @deronaucoin wrote.
“Can you guys fix your website. Today is payday and we need to pay our creditors. Ridiculous,” Tweeted another user, @JuanDP3r3z.
Wells Fargo, which is based in San Francisco but has a big presence in Charlotte, apologized on Twitter for the inconveniences but did not offer an explanation or estimate for when the problems would be fixed.
“We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app,” the bank tweeted. “Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates.”
A Wells Fargo spokesman told the Observer that the bank’s branch and call center employees were able to help customers while the company works to resolve the issue.
It’s the latest snag for Wells Fargo, which is working to fix its reputation after revelations in 2016 that its employees possibly opened 3.5 million unauthorized accounts to meet high-pressure sales goals.
Since that scandal, Wells disclosed customers may have experienced harm in other areas, including foreign exchange, wealth management, auto lending and add-on products such as identity theft protection.
On Wednesday, the bank released a 103-page report touting the steps it’s taking to turn itself around.
