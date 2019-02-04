Here’s a road map of the tattoos a shirtless Adam Levine showed off at the Super Bowl

If we took all the barrels of ink it’s taken to decorate Adam Levine’s body and laid them to end to end, would they stretch from here to Atlanta?
The Maroon 5 lead singer has covered most of his upper-body real estate with tattoos. His fans knew that already, before he even shed his shirt during the Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta on Sunday.
He shares photos of his body art on his social media accounts. Fans fawn over his tats, usually along with glowing reviews of his body; even Country Living magazine coos over them.
Then, the world came for him during and after the halftime show.
“Levine, whose sexiness can best be described as ‘Skeet Ulrich-y,’ has been adding tattoos to his body for years, to the point where he now sort of looks like the little suggestion chart they hand you at a tattoo parlor when you don’t know what you want. ‘I’ll have a Levine 6 please, in red.’ ‘Ah, the swooping eagle, an elegant choice, madam,’ ” wrote R. Eric Thomas, senior staff writer for Elle.com.
For those who haven’t stayed up on Levine’s ink, here’s a brief rundown of the tattoos you might have caught a quick glimpse of as he moved like Jagger across the stage.
“Some say the Maroon 5 singer has 15, others suspect 17,” wrote Country Living. “Our best guess would be somewhere in the mid 20s. But regardless of the number, there’s no debating that The Voice coach boasts a ton of body art — and has no shame showing it off, either.”
Animal magnetism
Levine got his first tattoo - a dove - five days after 9/11 in 2001. “I was 21,” he told People when he was named “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2013. “I felt this need to say something with this peaceful thing on my body.”
A paw print on his right shoulder “is inspired by the singer’s love for animals,” according to the Body Art Guru website. “All his diehard fans are aware of Adam’s huge canine crush, he loved his golden retriever Frankie Girl, who passed away. He also has Frankie Girl inked just below the paw print tattoo.”
One of his “most magnificent” tats, the body art website says, is a crouching tiger on the inside of his right elbow.
“Adam has a huge eagle tattoo stretching across the front of his abdomen, which represents courage,” Body Art writes. And, “though Adam has admitted that sharks are his biggest fears, he still wears a tat of a shark on the left side of his rib cage.”
For the band
Levine memorialized his music, and his guitar skills, on his arms. One of his forearms bears the number “222,” which according to Body Art Guru was the number on the door of the studio where Maroon 5 recorded for the first time.
On the band’s 10th anniversary Levine had the Roman numeral for 10 — “X” — “inked on his left bicep,” the body art website reports.
The guitarist also added a guitar tattoo to his left forearm.
Hometown roots
“As he removed his garments,” on Sunday, “viewers were given ample time to observe his numerous works of body art, including a script-font ‘Los Angeles’ tattoo that appears on his shoulder,” Los Angeles magazine writes.
“It is a reference to the fact that Levine is, in fact, from Los Angeles, making him a rare and special unicorn.”
A recent addition, the magazine notes, is the “arched text banner across his stomach, similar in placement and design to Tupac Shakur’s iconic ‘THUG LIFE’ tattoo, except Levine’s just says ‘California.’”
The women he loves
In 2013 Levine told People that he didn’t have any tattoos on his legs or hands. “I don’t do below the waist. You can’t do the hands, that’s sacred too, that’s what you make things with, I’m tied to my hands. I just can’t do hands,” he said.
Then, he fell in love with Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo — now his wife and the mother of their two daughters.
Then, this happened in 2017.
Levine told People that the “Mom” tattoo on his arm was “a last-ditch effort to gain my mother’s approval. She hates this one slightly less than the others.”
That back tattoo
Levine debuted his enormous back tattoo on Instagram in 2016. People reported that year that the design started as a mermaid with angel wings cradling a skull.
The scene “evolved into a full-blown landscape, covering almost the entirety of the Maroon 5 singer’s back with a mythological scene complete with crashing waves, a lost ship, and a handful of swallows that are making the early aughts emo kid inside all of us super jealous,” People wrote.
It took California tattoo artist Bryan Randolph six months to finish, according to Body Art Guru.
