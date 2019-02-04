Country star tells fans in border town he doesn’t speak Spanish because ‘I’m American’

National

Aaron Lewis , the former frontman for the rock band Staind, came under fire after his comments at a South Texas solo show.
Aaron Lewis, the former lead singer for the rock group Staind, performed at a solo show Saturday in South Texas, and some people think he stuck his boot in his mouth.

See, Lewis went solo around 2010 and switched genres to country with his 2011 release “Town Line,” according to Reno.com.

He said the genre change was in part to get away from the dark memories associated with his rock lyrics, according to the website.

At Saturday’s show in Pharr, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, Lewis got a bit exasperated when he couldn’t get the crowd at the Pharr Events Center to quiet down, the McAllen Monitor reported.

“Tell them in Spanish,” a fan shouted, according to the newspaper.

“I’m sorry, I don’t know how to speak Spanish,” Lewis said in response, according to the San Antonio Express News. “I’m American.”

Lewis appears to receive a smattering of both boos and cheers in response to his linguistic preference, video obtained by the Monitor shows.

“Welcome to Texas!” one fan can be heard screaming in the video.

Minutes later, Lewis, still unable to quiet the crowd, leans into the mic and says, “Thank you very much. Have a great night.”

That, and a second, louder chorus of boos, brought an abrupt end to the show, according to the San Antonio Current.

Pharr is a city of about 80,000 residents along a narrow stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border that includes the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, a port of entry.

Many on social media complained that Lewis treated the crowd from the border town, where the population is 94 percent Hispanic according to the U.S. Census, disrespectfully.

But some argued that Lewis’ words were being blown out of proportion.

In 2016, Lewis was quoted by Billboard saying that he’d “certainly vote for” then-candidate Donald Trump for president.

Trump and Congressional Democrats have until Feb. 15 to come to an agreement about funding for Trump’s proposed wall along the Mexico border. If no agreement is reached, the federal government could go back into partial shutdown, but Trump has dangled the possibility that he will declare a national emergency along the southern border in order to reroute funding from other government agencies into border security.

