For second time in a week, Wells Fargo apologizes for app problems as customers rant

Wells Fargo customers erupted on social media Thursday morning as the bank apologized for the second time in a week for problems with its online banking and mobile app.

Wells tweeted that customers “may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app” and asked for patience from customers. The bank’s homepage was down with “technical difficulties” but said accounts were accessible through ATMs, stores and customer service representatives. Some customers reported that cards were being declined as well.

At 10 a.m. Thursday, the bank tweeted that a systems issue was causing intermittent outages, and that it was working to restore services.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

The apology echoed the one the bank issued last Friday, when its online banking and mobile app went down on a payday, preventing some customers from paying bills or accessing their accounts.

“@WellsFargo I stuck with you through even the worst accusations, but this is absolutely inexcusable,” tweeted B.R. Giacomazzo, who added that she’s moving her accounts to another bank.

I just spoke to a #WellsFargo banker who said she hopes the system will be back up within the hour. @WellsFargo I stuck with you through even the worst accusations, but this is absolutely inexcusable. After the 15th, I'm pulling ALL FOUR of my accounts & moving to @CapitalOne — B. R. Giacomazzo (@bg_writes_stuff) February 7, 2019

Wells “probably doesn’t want to get their stuff back up now because they know a ton of people will be switching banks as soon as they do,” Mimsy added on Twitter.

The online problems add to customer headaches for Wells, which has tried to repair damaged relations after revelations in 2016 that employees possibly opened 3.5 million unauthorized accounts to meet high-pressure sales goals.

@WellsFargo I can’t get gas to go work because of your system is down!! No atm no online banking. Was on hold for 45mins for them to tell me there is nothing they can do..... #nomoney #wellsfargo #wellsproblem #help — Kalisurfpirate (@kalisurfpirate) February 7, 2019