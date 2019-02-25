Kids nearly run over as driver pulls onto sidewalk to pass school buses, video shows

Startled children dash out of the way as a blue sedan inches onto a sidewalk outside a school in New York City, then zooms past school buses letting out kids, a video shows.

As the car edges back onto the street past the stopped buses, children and an adult who appears to be supervising their arrival stare after it in amazement, the video shows.

“Such behavior is outrageous, wild, reckless, and unacceptable,” said Dov Hikind, a former state assemblyman who posted the video to Twitter, WABC reported.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian

VIDEO: A CAR JUMPED A CURB IN BORO PARK, NEARLY RUNNING OVER SCHOOL CHILDREN:



I'm calling on @NYPD66Pct to look into the matter and arrest the man responsible for the reckless endangerment of children's welfare. All that because he couldn't wait an extra few minutes... pic.twitter.com/pWpgwaeagz — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) February 20, 2019

Hikind wrote on Twitter that he wants New York police to find and arrest the impatient driver. “All that because he couldn’t wait an extra few minutes,” he wrote.

The incident took place Wednesday morning outside Vizhnitz Cheder, a Jewish school in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, WABC reported.

“Could have killed two or three of them easily this morning,” Hikind said, according to NY1. “When I saw that all I could think about was that could have been my grandchild.”

Police said they have identified the vehicle in the video but no arrests have been made, News 12 Brooklyn reported.