Miami Herald’s editor steps in as publisher moves to lead Baptist Health’s foundation

Aminda Marqués González, executive editor of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald, will expand her leadership role with the Miami Herald Media Company as its editor and publisher, the news organization’s parent company, McClatchy, announced Friday.
Alexandra Villoch, current president and publisher and also publisher for McClatchy’s East Region, is stepping down to take on a new role as chief executive officer for the Baptist Health South Florida Foundation.
McClatchy also named Sara Glines as regional publisher of the company’s Carolinas and East regions, which is comprised of seven local media outlets. Marqués and Glines will step into their new roles on April 15.
“We’re grateful to Alex for her strong leadership, dedication to local journalism and passion for Miami over nearly two decades,” said Craig Forman, McClatchy’s president and CEO. “At the same time, we could not be happier to appoint Mindy and Sara to these important leadership positions, continuing the high-impact essential journalism that resulted in two Pulitzer Prizes at the Herald and other prestigious awards in recent years.”
Marqués will continue to serve as executive editor of the Bradenton Herald, which is also owned by McClatchy.
The first Hispanic and second woman to be named executive editor at the Miami Herald, Marqués grew up in South Florida and began her journalism career in 1986 at the Herald as an intern. She was recently inducted into the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Hall of Fame. During her tenure, the Miami Herald has won two Pulitzer Prizes and has been a finalist three times.
Most recently, she led the newspaper’s coverage of youth gun violence in observance of the anniversary of the Parkland tragedy in an unprecedented collaboration with the non-profit The Trace and McClatchy newsrooms across the country.
“Growing up, my singular goal was to work at my hometown paper, and I am excited to begin this new chapter leading the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald,” Marqués said. “I am so grateful for the support of all of my colleagues in Miami as I make this transition. I’ve been lucky to have worked closely with Alex Villoch over the past five years and am grateful for her leadership and mentorship.”
Marqués is a 1986 graduate of the University of Florida, where she was honored in 2012 as an Alumnus of Distinction by the College of Journalism and Communications. She serves on the board of the Pulitzer Prizes, is past president of the Florida Society of News Editors and is an advisory board member for the Lillian Lodge Kopenhaver Center for Women in Communication at Florida International University.
“We’re thrilled to promote Mindy to this new position,” said Forman. “Her distinguished accomplishments in journalism, her integrity and courageous leadership combine to make her one of the true stars of McClatchy. With her strong and dedicated team in Miami, we know she will continue her record of achievement.”
Villoch, a proven business executive and community leader with a longtime involvement in South Florida philanthropy, will assume her new role at Baptist Health South Florida on June 1.
“Alex knows this community very well and has always worked to improve it,” said Baptist Health Foundation Chairman Tomas Erban. “Her work at Baptist Health Foundation will undoubtedly continue to change lives and improve the well-being of our community through philanthropy.”
She joined the Miami Herald Media Company 19 years ago and served as senior vice president for advertising and marketing before being named president and publisher in 2014. During her tenure, the Miami Herald Media Company became a digital powerhouse, and she created a $3 million endowment for the Silver Knight program.
Previously, she was with United Airlines as the general manager for Miami International Airport and the Caribbean, with responsibility over all passenger and cargo operations, sales functions and government relations. Her experience also includes roles with Southeast Bank and Eastern Airlines.
Villoch is past chair of The Beacon Council, Miami-Dade County’s economic development agency, and chair emeritus of The Beacon Council’s One Community One Goal initiative. She serves on the executive committee of the United Way of Miami-Dade County and co-chaired the annual campaign for two years. She is past chair of Big Brothers and Big Sisters board of Miami-Dade County and has also served on the Miami Dade College Foundation Board and the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee.
In her new role, Villoch will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Joe Natoli and will be responsible for oversight of the Baptist Health South Florida Foundation as well as government and community relations and hospitality and business relations.
“Alex is a uniquely talented executive and tireless advocate for the South Florida community,” said Natoli, who is a former Miami Herald executive.
“Baptist Health has a deeply rooted reputation for making a difference through high-quality, leading-edge care and compassion,” said Villoch. “I am proud to be joining this prestigious organization that is beloved by our community, and look forward to the work ahead.”
Villoch holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami. She also attended Miami Dade College.
Glines, who has led the McClatchy’s Carolina region for the past three years, is a veteran of the publishing industry and a leader in transformational change. Adding the East region to her current portfolio in the Carolinas, Glines will be responsible for 17 McClatchy media companies. Marqués will report to Glines in her capacity as publisher of the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald.
Glines moved to Raleigh after years as regional publisher with both Gannett and Digital First Media. She was editor-in-chief of NJ.com, one of the first major digital-only news sites and also led the digital transition of various national magazines, including Car & Driver, Woman’s Day, and Elle. She has been an industry leader in moving newspapers and magazines into the digital world to meet the ever-changing needs of the audience and the businesses they serve.
“Sara has a proven track record of solid business performance, strategic insight and boundless entrepreneurial energy to take on this expanded role,” said Forman. “She has taken on several enterprise-wide strategic initiatives and delivered every time; we’re thrilled that she is taking on a larger leadership role at McClatchy.”
“My top priority is to continue to make sure we are meeting the needs of our readers, digital audiences, and our business partners today and long into the future,” said Glines. “What we do is important and I am committed to making sure that the Miami Herald, el Nuevo Herald and all of McClatchy’s news operations are doing work that makes a difference in our communities.”
