Smart phone stops arrow from striking man who was taking a photo, Australia cops say

When a man drove up to his driveway on Wednesday morning and got out of his car, he saw another man outside his home, Australia police said in a news release.
The 43-year-old man told police that the man was armed with a bow and arrow, according to the release from the New South Wales Police Force. The resident knew the 39-year-old armed man, the release states.
The resident reported that he held his smart phone up to take a picture of the man with a bow and arrow, police wrote.
But while the resident was holding his cell phone in front of his face, the 39-year-old “engaged the bow and was ready to fire,” the release states.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Olympian
#ReadLocal
That’s when the younger man fired the arrow at the 43-year-old, police say.
The arrow went straight through the cell phone, photos posted by the NSW Police Force on Twitter show. The phone bounced back and hit the older man’s chin, police say, but he didn’t need medical treatment.
The 39-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with “armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage,” police said.
Comments