Speaker has a surprise for these college grads — he’s paying off their student loans

Commencement speaker wows Moorehouse graduating class with pledge to pay off their student debt Robert F. Smith, a billionaire and philanthropist, announced during his Moorehouse College commencement speech on May 19, 2019 that he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class - an estimated $40 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert F. Smith, a billionaire and philanthropist, announced during his Moorehouse College commencement speech on May 19, 2019 that he will provide grants to wipe out the student debt of the entire 2019 graduating class - an estimated $40 million.

About 400 college graduates in Georgia will have their student loan debt paid off, thanks to a philanthropist.

Robert Smith gave the keynote commencement address at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Sunday and announced that his family is creating a grant to eliminate the class of 2019’s student loans, according to AJC.

“I know my class will make sure they pay this forward, and I want my class to look at these alumnus, these beautiful Morehouse brothers, and let’s make sure every class has the same opportunity going forward,” Smith said in his speech.

The gift is estimated to be worth $40 million, according to WSBTV.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Smith had already announced a $1.5 million gift to the school that will go toward student scholarships and a new campus park.

Smith, a billionaire investor and philanthropist, received an honorary doctorate degree from Morehouse during Sunday’s graduation, AJC reported. He graduated from Cornell University and Columbia Business School and founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000, according to 11Alive News.