Man wanted to see a bear while visiting Tennessee. He saw 3 — in his car, video shows

Watch kayakers follow a huge black bear swimming across bay on the NC coast A large black bear swims across a bay on the coast of North Carolina near a wildlife refuge in Dare County. Two fishermen in kayaks spotted the bear and followed it to shore. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A large black bear swims across a bay on the coast of North Carolina near a wildlife refuge in Dare County. Two fishermen in kayaks spotted the bear and followed it to shore.

A man visiting Gatlinburg, Tennessee thought he was being punked when he walked outside his cabin.

Chad Morris had told his friends back home in Kentucky that he wanted to see a bear during his vacation in Gatlinburg, according to WFIE.

But he was shocked when he found three bear cubs taking over his car, according to his Facebook post.

“Is this real life ... tell me we are being punked,” he wrote in the post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The post shows the bears climbing through the window and into the driver seat while the cubs’ mother lurked in the background.

“I was telling my friends, I want to see a bear, I want to see a bear you know?” Morris told WFIE. “Been lifting weights a little bit, want to see a bear, tussle with a bear and it was like well, you get four on one, now what do you wanna do big boy? And I was like nah, I’ll pass.”

The bears tore the driver seat, left a claw print on a football and bit a protein shaker during their takeover of the car, according to WEHT.

Morris told WDRB that he learned his lesson and won’t leave his window down again.

“I knew as soon as they got out and went down the hill, I put my windows up and they stayed up every time I parked,” he said. “This won’t happen again. It’s like I want to be reminded every time I get in this car that bear was in here trying to drive my car.”