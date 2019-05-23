National
Drew Pescaro, who survived deadly UNC Charlotte shootings, has to return to hospital
UNCC shooting victim, Drew Pescaro takes his first steps in the hospital
UNC Charlotte student Drew Pescaro of Apex is back in a Charlotte hospital battling health complications, just two days after he was discharged, according to an update posted on his Twitter page.
“His body is working hard to combat infections related to his injuries,” said a tweet from his girlfriend, Erin Wilson.
Pescaro, 19, returned to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte on Tuesday. Details were not released on the seriousness of the infection.
He was initially discharged Monday, after being hospitalized since April 30. That’s when Pescaro and five other students were shot in one of the university’s classrooms. Two of the students died and 22-year-old Trystan Terrell, the shooting suspect, has since been charged in the attack.
Investigators have not yet released a motive in the deadly shooting.
The specific wounds Pescaro suffered have not been detailed. However, he has had at least three surgeries, according to updates posted on his Twitter page.
Fellow student and shooting victim 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan, of Saudia Arabia, also recently had surgery “and is healing and doing great,” according to a May 20 updated posted by UNCC.
The two killed students were identified by the university as Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville. The four wounded also included Sean Dehart, 20, of Apex; and Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte.
In addition to two counts of murder, Terrell is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of having a gun on education property and one count of discharging a firearm on education property, police records show.
