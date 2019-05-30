Let’s go Blues! Even a sea lion at the St. Louis Zoo is getting excited, video shows

St. Louis Zoo sea lions cheer on the Blues with Louie Louie leads sea lions in a 'Let's Go Blues' cheer at the Judy and Jerry Kent Sea Lion Sound at St. Louis Zoo on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Louie leads sea lions in a 'Let's Go Blues' cheer at the Judy and Jerry Kent Sea Lion Sound at St. Louis Zoo on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

The excitement of the Stanley Cup Finals can bring the hockey fan out of almost anyone.

Young and old alike have put their St. Louis Blues spirit on full display as the team battles with the Boston Bruins for the NHL title.

But sea life? It turns out they’re fans, too.

Louie, the beloved mascot for the Blues, has a new friend at the Saint Louis Zoo — a spirited sea lion named Dixi in the zoo’s Judy and Jerry Kent Family Sea Lion Sound.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Video shows Louie leading the 8-year-old critter in a cheer for the Blues ahead of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The Blues are currently tied with the Boston Bruins 1-1, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday.



