Two men charge into blazing Texas home, use cellphone to rescue neighbor, they say

Two men took “love your neighbor” to new heights this week when they rescued their neighbor from his burning home.

When Marco Bergen and Chad Mouhot saw their neighbor’s Cypress, Texas, home engulfed in flames, they sprang in to action, KPRC reported.

Initially, Bergen says he grabbed a water hose to douse the flames, KTRK reported, then heard his neighbor’s wife scream that her husband, who is in his 60s, was trapped upstairs, according to KPRC.

When Bergen and Mouhot heard their neighbor was trapped upstairs, the men say they crawled into the home, using a cellphone flashlight to guide them through the smoke, according to KTRK.

The smoke was dark and thick, but they heard a “faint voice” and spotted their neighbor’s slippers, KHOU reported.

“We crawled in further, at about 10 feet in, we saw his slippers, we both stood up, grabbed his slippers and him, and came out with him,” Bergen said, according to the station. “He was barely breathing at one point, it looked like he had stopped breathing.”

The husband and wife were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation, KPRC reported. Bergen and Mouhot were “treated at the scene.”

Investigators are on scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire. More info when available. pic.twitter.com/Qyo30pO8tS — Harris Co. FMO (@hcfmo) June 4, 2019

Firefighters arrived on the scene and quickly put out the fire, but it reignited later that night, according to the TV station.

In a tweet, the Harris County Fire Marshal Office said investigators determined the fire was accidentally started by “improperly discarded smoking materials.”

“Firemen and police cannot always be there when we need them at that moment, so sometimes we have to step in and do something about it,” Mouhot said, according to KTRK.