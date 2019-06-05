National
11-month-old girl dies after she was left in hot car for 15 hours, Missouri police say
Simple tips to avoid tragedy as hot car deaths reach highest toll on record
Joseline Eichelberger, an 11-month-old from Missouri, was found dead in a parked car on Sunday, KMOV reported.
Police say they arrived at a Calverton Park home around 4:30 p.m. and were not able to revive the child, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Investigators think she may have been in the car for 15 hours, the newspaper reported.
A woman said she found her granddaughter in the car parked in her driveway, KTVI reported. She said she thinks the girl’s parents “accidentally left Joseline in the car,” but a neighbor said she believes the child may have been neglected, according to the TV station.
“You have two young parents. One telling one to get the child and other telling the other... you know mistakes are made,” family friend Barbara Beckett said, according to KMOV. “It’s a nightmare, they are traumatized. They can’t stop crying.”
Officials say the high on Sunday was 79 degrees but that “the inside of a vehicle can get much hotter,” KTVI reported.
“Young children are much more susceptible to heat than adults are,” Calverton Park Police spokesman Chris Robertson said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Police have spoken with two people of interest but have not made any arrests, ABC News reported.
