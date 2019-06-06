Man in ‘demonic’ mask stabs caretaker 30 times as ‘Halloween’ song plays, police say

Police say Ederaldo Frantz donned a mask, grabbed a knife and stabbed his caretaker 30 times to the “Halloween” theme song. Will County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, a 24-year-old man put on a ‘demonic’ mask and stabbed his caretaker 30 times, the Herald News reported. Police say he was playing the theme song from the movie ‘Halloween’ on his iPod when he attacked the woman, according to the newspaper.

Police say Ederaldo Frantz, who is developmentally disabled and living in a group home, attacked his 50-year-old caretaker with a knife, the Plainfield Patch reported. She’d caught Frantz texting women and took away his cellphone, the Herald News reported.

Will County Sheriff Deputy Chief Dan Jungles says Frantz went to his room and started listening to the theme song from ‘Halloween,’ the Chicago Tribune reported. He took “the largest kitchen knife he could find,” and put on a mask and began stabbing his caretaker, police say, the newspaper reported.

Jungles says Frantz stabbed the caretaker six times before she ran outside, the Chicago Tribune reported. Police say Frantz chased her down and continued “stabbing her so violently that the blade of the knife snapped off and became stuck in her chest,” the Plainfield Patch reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Deputies arrived to a masked Frantz, covered in blood, the Herald News reported. They got Frantz under control then tended to the victim, the newspaper reported.

“Its straight out of a horror movie,” Jungles said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Remarkably, the caretaker survived, undergoing several surgeries for her injuries, the Plainfield Patch reported.

“The knife blade missed her heart by less than an inch,” police spokeswoman Kathy Hoffmeyer said, according to the Plainfield Patch.

Frantz told police he was mad the caretaker took away his phone, the Chicago Tribune reported. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery, according to the Herald News.