Strange, ‘extremely rare’ blue lobster found at Cape Cod clam bar. Will it be eaten?

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar in Cape Cod says this blue lobster came in with one of its seafood orders last week. Arnold's Lobster & Clam Bar photo

An otherworldly blue lobster was reportedly found by the operators of a “clam shack” in Cape Cod.

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar announced the discovery on Facebook with photos showing the creepy sea creature looking cobalt blue.

“Well looky here—a BLUE lobster! (Only 1 in every 2 million is blue!),” said a June 8 post. “This was brought into us after being caught in the Atlantic.”

Restaurant owner Nathan Nickerson told NECN.com the lobster is believed to be a 7-year-old male and it was part of “a batch order from Ipswich Shellfish Group.” It has since been officially named “Baby Blue,” the site reported.

The obvious question is, did Nickerson’s staff boil it and serve it with a baked potato?

Nope. The restaurant told CBS Boston it “will either release the lobster or donate it to the New England Aquarium.”

Nickerson is right that such lobsters are rare, experts say. “The odds of catching a blue lobster are one in 2 million, according to Lobster Institute statistics,” the University of Maine says on its website.

Had the restaurant decided to cook it, the price could have been steep.

Some blue lobsters have been “sold in a high-end restaurant for over $500,” according to Investopedia.com.