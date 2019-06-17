16-story fall down garbage chute seriously injures woman, Portland rescuers say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A woman in Portland, Oregon, was hospitalized Monday after falling 16 stories down a garbage chute, rescuers said.

Witnesses reported that the woman got into the chute in a condo building at 1928 West Burnside Street, Portland Fire & Rescue said on Twitter. First responders did not say why the woman got into the chute before the fall.

Firefighters discovered her in the trash container below. The woman was freed and then evaluated. She was hospitalized at OHSU with life-threatening injuries, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Responders said the incident caused traffic issues, but roads should now be back to normal.

Portland Fire & Rescue shared a video on Twitter after an update on the fall incident, apparently showing the apartment building where the incident happened.