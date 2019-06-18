Quake swarm under Crater Lake a reminder it’s still an active volcano, experts say

Tourists take in the view at Crater Lake National Park, Ore. , in 2006. Associated Press file

A 1.3 magnitude quake June 9 below Crater Lake in Oregon, followed by a swarm of smaller quakes, serves as a reminder that it’s still an active volcano, KDRV reports.

“We don’t see a lot of earthquakes here,” said seismologist Wes Thelen, KTVL reported. But Thelen said there’s no cause for alarm.

“This is more or less normal for the volcano to have earthquakes,” he said, according to the station.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the last recorded earthquake swarm at Crater Lake took place in May 2015, KDRV reported.

With a depth of 1,943 feet, Crater Lake is the “deepest lake in the United States and the ninth deepest in the world,”according to the National Park Service.

The lake formed approximately 7,700 years ago after a volcanic eruption collapsed the caldera of Mount Mazama, the park service says.

