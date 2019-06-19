’Awesome sight, but scary’: North Myrtle Beach visitor sees shark feet away from swimmers

Check out the most common — and aggressive — sharks found along SC coast in the summer Thousands of sharks show up along the South Carolina coast in the summer. Here are a few of the species you're most likely to see — and which ones are considered the most dangerous to humans based on past attacks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thousands of sharks show up along the South Carolina coast in the summer. Here are a few of the species you're most likely to see — and which ones are considered the most dangerous to humans based on past attacks.

A North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina visitor was alarmed after seeing a shark swim close to people wading in shallow water Friday.

Ginger Gilmer, a Tennessee resident, shared photos she captured from a 15th floor balcony in Cherry Grove near the pier. Her post has had more than 23,000 shares on Facebook.

“The people in the water were clearly not aware,” Gilmer said. “It was an awesome sight, but scary.”

Though Gilmer will not swim in the ocean, she said she will keep visiting the beach.

“(I have) mad respect for the sharks,” she said. “They are amazing predators and they are right where God intended them to be. I love the beach and will definitely go back.”

There was one fatal shark attack reported in the United States in 2018, which happened in Massachusetts, according to the International Shark Attack File from Florida Museum. South Carolina had three reported shark attacks and there were a total of 32 attacks countrywide last year, the report shows.