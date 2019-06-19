Ex-boyfriend of ‘Real Housewives’ star punched Charlotte driver in face, lawsuit says

Screen shot of BravoTV video clip

An ex-boyfriend of a “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star punched a Charlotte limousine driver so hard that he suffered a concussion, the driver said in a lawsuit filed in Mecklenburg County Civil Superior Court.

Anthony Greene, a driver for Skyline Car Service of Charlotte, said in the lawsuit that he was assaulted after driving to Club One on North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard with “Real Housewives” reality TV star and former Miss USA Kenya Moore in the backseat.

Moore went to attend the club’s 2016 grand opening gala at the AvidXchange Music Factory complex, when former boyfriend Matt Jordan appeared, according to the lawsuit.

As Jordan approached the car, Greene became concerned for his safety and began to roll up the driver’s side window, according to his May 31 lawsuit. Jordan “opened the door, and with his fist, struck plaintiff in the face with a hard punch,” according to the lawsuit.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Representatives of Club One and True Entertainment LLC, the reality TV show’s producer, tried to discourage him from pressing charges against Jordan, Greene said in the lawsuit.

“Not understanding exactly what had just happened, being somewhat in shock, and still being scheduled to work, (Greene) complied with their wishes and drove Ms. Moore back to her hotel from the nightclub,” according to the lawsuit.

Greene said in the lawsuit that he’d never watched “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and he didn’t know any of the actors or actresses. He said he was unaware of Moore’s “tumultuous relationship” with Jordan.





At a hospital emergency room the next day, doctors diagnosed him with “post-concussive syndrome” and released him, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and at least $75,000 in damages from Jordan, True Entertainment LLC, and Club One and its owner, Charlotte entertainment mogul Peter Thomas.

Jordan, Thomas and True Entertainment LLC representatives did not respond to requests for comment by the Observer on Wednesday. The defendants have yet to formally reply in court to the lawsuit.

BravoTV, which airs the show, has a one-minute, 36-second video clip on its website of the scene outside and in Club One just after the alleged assault.

Titled “Matt Jordan Crosses the Line,” the clip shows Thomas dialing Jordan to ask what happened, and Jordan telling him: “Yo brother, I walked up to the driver to look in, to be like, ‘Kenya, let me talk to you,’ and he rolls my neck up in the window. So I slap that bitch-ass in the face.”

Earlier in the clip, actress Moore expresses amazement that her ex was in the parking lot.

“I never thought Matt would drive 3 1/2 hours and 200 miles (from Atlanta) to force me to talk to him,” Moore says in the clip. “What is he thinking? ... This is like a Lifetime movie,” referring to the spooky ex-seeks-revenge flicks often shown on the cable TV channel.

SHARE COPY LINK The Bachelorette filmed in Bluffton and on Hilton Head Island this week, allowing locals to receive a behind the scenes look and even participate as extras for the popular TV show. The filming made for a long and hot day in the sun, but the extras