Beachcombers find ancient shark tooth on the Outer Banks, aquarium says

Shark teeth are common to find for beachcombers along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, but they’re normally pretty small.

Two tourists from Virginia found a fossilized tooth that was much bigger, and belonged to a great white shark, according to staff at the NC Aquarium’s Jennette’s Pier.

A couple found this fossilized great white shark tooth in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, according to NC Aquarium staff. Jennette's Pier/Facebook

“Fabulous Fossil Find -- Michael and Sara Cubberley of Roanoke, Va. found this fossilized great white shark’s tooth on a Kitty Hawk beach June 15,” staff said on Facebook.

"The couple was thrilled with the find, which was verified by several N.C. Aquariums' staff members," the post read.





The great white tooth fossil is pretty big, but even that looks like a baby tooth when compared to the magalodon teeth some people have found off the Carolina coast.

There’s a fossil bed with giant prehistoric teeth up to six inches long not far off the coast of North Carolina, McClatchy reports.

“We anchor up in the fossil bed, go down and sometimes they’re sitting right on top,” said Cameron Sebastian with Coastal Scuba out of North Myrtle Beach. “Everybody comes back with some fossils.”

People have even found the giant teeth right on the beach. After Hurricane Matthew in 2016, a tourist found a five-inch megalodon tooth in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to The Sun News.

