Customer shot man in face when restaurant had no fried mushrooms, Detroit reports say
Employees at Nicky D’s Coney Island in Detroit, Michigan, were working a nighttime shift Monday when two men and a woman walked into the restaurant and ordered fried mushrooms, according to WJBK.
Problem is, the restaurant doesn’t have fried mushrooms on its menu.
“What type of [expletive] Coney don’t sell fried mushrooms?” a worker recalled the customers saying before they left, according to WJBK.
About half an hour later, the two men returned and fight with customers, WDIV reported. One of the men was armed with a baton and the other had a handgun, police said.
Surveillance video shows them attacking a man who had raised his arms into the air and backed into a door.
The 40-year-old man was shot multiple times about 2:20 a.m., police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, The Detroit News reported.
“He comes here every day, ain’t do nothing to nobody,” the employee told WDIV. “He just orders a cheeseburger plain and then leaves.”
The two men and woman then left the scene in a black Ford F-150 with a cab and temporary license plate, police said.
The man later told police he didn’t know the attackers.
Detroit police are still searching for the suspects.
