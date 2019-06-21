CDC probe of Fort Worth couple’s deaths in Fiji has preliminary findings

Young Texas couple die from unidentified illness in Fiji Authorities in Fiji said Tuesday that a young Texas couple vacationing in the South Pacific country died from an unidentified illness. The couple, David and Michelle Paul, were from Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Authorities in Fiji said Tuesday that a young Texas couple vacationing in the South Pacific country died from an unidentified illness. The couple, David and Michelle Paul, were from Fort Worth.

Nearly a month after David and Michelle Paul died following an unexplained illness on vacation in Fiji, their bodies remain on the island as agencies around the world conduct tests to determine the cause of their deaths.

So far, no agency has announced a definitive root cause for what killed the Fort Worth couple. But Marc Calanog, Michelle’s father, said Friday he learned preliminary findings from the Centers of Disease Control — which is conducting its own investigation — in a roughly 90-minute conversation with CDC representatives.

A preliminary report from the CDC found there’s “a lack of evidence to show an infectious disease is the culprit” in Michelle’s death, Calanog said. Because Calanog was not directly related to his daughter’s husband David, he said, he wasn’t allowed to learn preliminary findings in the investigation into David’s death.

Michelle, 35, died on May 25, a day after she reported to Calanog that she and David had been experiencing symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea. David, 38, died on May 27.

Calanog, who lives near Las Vegas, said he was surprised at what he found out Friday morning. He had expected an infectious disease to be what killed his daughter.

“In the end, I want the root cause of death,” Calanog said. “If it’s not an infectious disease, what is it?”

The CDC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Calanog said he hopes he can soon have answers as to why his healthy daughter and her husband wound up dead in Fiji. The CDC, he said, told him it could take a couple more weeks for there to be a full report.

The CDC began looking into the deaths of David and Michelle in early June at the request of the Fiji Ministry of Health and Medical Services, which also is investigating their deaths. The Ministry ruled out the flu as a possible cause of death and sent specimens to the CDC to be tested.

The CDC, on Friday, told Calanog that an agency is Australia is also in the process of testing specimens, he said.

The bodies of David and Michelle can’t be released back to the U.S. until a cause of death is determined. If it turns out they were killed by an infectious disease, their bodies would have to be cremated or kept inside hermetically sealed bags for the shipment, Calanog said.

Michelle’s employer, Marriott, and David’s employer, Lockheed Martin, said they would handle the funeral, he said. But there can’t be a funeral until their remains are returned.

Calanog said he wants to see the full CDC report, and wishes there was a way he could learn about the investigation of David’s death, too. He’s also been working with the U.S. Embassy in Fiji, he said, to try to obtain copies of reports from the island facilities that treated David and Michelle.

Should Michelle’s body be allowed to come back to the U.S., Calanog said, he wants to set up an independent autopsy to be conducted.

“I would like to see more evidence,” he said.