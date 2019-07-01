Green Giant, three other brands of vegetable products recalled after listeria is found

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

An array of Green Giant, Signature Farms, Growers Express and Trader Joe’s store brand fresh vegetable products got recalled Sunday from various grocery chains around the nation after listeria was found in a product.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice says all the products came from Growers Express’ Biddeford, Maine facility and have best by dates of June 26 through June 29, so the recalled products should be in home refrigerators and freezers.

This isn’t a continuance of June’s strange run of frozen produce problems. No canned or frozen products are involved in this recall.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” Growers Express President Tom Byrne said in the company’s announcement. “We self reported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health.

“We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Recalled Green Giant Fresh products are: three kinds of Green Giant Fresh Butternut Squash (Cubes, Diced and Noodles); two kinds of Cauliflower Crumbles (Sweet Potato and Fried Rice blend); Ramen Soup Bowl; Zucchini Noodles.

Also recalled are two kinds of Trader Joe’s Spirals (Butternut Squash and Zucchini); Signature Farms Cauliflower Crumbles; and Growers Express Butternut Peeled.

Various products went to Trader Joe’s, Food Lion, Stop & Shop, Big Y Foods, Bozzutos, C&S, Four Seasons, Native Maine, Procacci, Ruby Robinson and Shaws. Different grocers in different states received different products, so click here to check your product as well as the lot number and expiration date.

Consumers with the above products can toss them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Also, any surfaces the food might’ve touched should be cleaned and sanitized.

Those with questions can call Growers Express/Green Giant Fresh at 831-757-9951.