Sacramento serial-rape suspect from early 1990s arrested after DNA match, officials say

A suspected serial rapist who committed at least three violent crimes in Sacramento and Davis in the early 1990s has been arrested, officials announced Monday, after local and federal investigators linked his DNA to the crime.

Mark Manteuffel, 59, a retired federal corrections officer, was arrested Friday outside his home in Decatur, Ga., 27 years after his first alleged rape in Sacramento, local officials said.





Manteuffel, who is a former Sacramento State student and former part-time lecturer, is believed to have brutally sexually assaulted three women here between 1992 and 1994, a group of local officials said at a news conference Monday afternoon at Sacramento police headquarters.

Officials said their investigation remains open. They are asking for help from anyone who has further information about Manteuffel or crimes he may have committed.





The first victim was sexually assaulted in her East Sacramento home in 1992; the second, a 52-year-old Rosemont resident, came home to find a man lying in wait who grabbed her and assaulted her for three hours before he left.





In both cases, Manteuffel will be charged with torture with use of a knife, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said.

In the third assault, a 22-year-old UC Davis woman was jogging to a local market to get dinner when she was grabbed by a masked man, who used a stun gun and dragged her away to commit “monstrous crimes,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said.

The arrest is the third in 15 months by local law enforcement using DNA from genealogy companies.

In April 2018, local and federal officials arrested Joseph DeAngelo, 72, outside his Citrus Heights home after matching his DNA with that found at numerous crimes committed by the notorious East Area Rapist in the Sacramento area and the Golden State Killer in Southern California. Those crimes occurred in the 1970s and 1980s.

Local officials later last year used DNA evidence to arrest Roy Charles Waller, 59, and charged him with 45 assaults allegedly committed by the NorCal Rapist between 1991 and 2006 in six local counties counties.

Sacramento County DA Schubert heralded this arrest and those as evidence that dogged investigation coupled with evolving DNA technology is making it harder for criminals to get away with violent crime.

Schubert said local officials brought the DNA evidence from the rapes to court 19 years ago and filed “John Doe” charges at the time based on the DNA found at the crimes, thus creating a placeholder charge just before the legal statute of limitations lapsed.

Schubert said she and investigators were inspired by reading a story in The Sacramento Bee about a Wisconson prosecutor who had done the same there using DNA evidence.

Schubert said officials will now put Manteuffel’s name on those charges. “I am proud to say we have put a face to that DNA profile,” she said. “A silent witness has spoken.”

Manteuffel, she said, “will be brought back (to Sacramento) to face a host of charges.”

She declined to offer details about which relative’s DNA led to Manteuffel. The victims have been notified, she and other officials said, and are both relieved and emotional.

“Crimes like this alter the lives of victims and their families in incredible ways,” Yolo DA Reisig said. “These crimes also haunt communities, and this crime has haunted the community of Davis for 25 years.”

Reisig echoed Schubert’s statement that DNA technology is now catching up with criminals from decades ago.

“The news today is that predators and monsters can’t hide forever any longer,” he said. “The clock is ticking on these criminals.”

Sacramento State Chief of Police Mark Iwasa confirmed Monday that Manteuffel was a student at the school in the 1980s and worked as a part-time faculty member in the fall of 1993.

Manteuffel later worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Atlanta, Oklahoma City and Miami before retiring from his $120,000-a-year job in 2014, according to FederalPay.org.