Former South Carolina QB, who played in NFL, shot several times near Charlotte, NC cops say

Former University of South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright was shot multiple times in a domestic dispute in North Carolina and remains in stable condition at a hospital near Charlotte, police say.

Concord police say they responded at 12:40 p.m Monday, July 1, to a “report of gun shots in the area of 1212 Middlecrest Drive,” according to a press release.

“Officers arrived on scene to find Anthony Wright with multiple gunshots wounds,” said the release. “Wright was transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he was rushed into emergency surgery. Currently he is in stable condition,” said the release.

Witnesses told police that Wright “got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.”

“This altercation began when the ‘ex’ showed up to drop off his daughter. An argument ensued and shots were fired,” police said.

The Concord Police Department said it has issued a warrant on William “Willie” Moses Hooker Jr. for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Wright came to Columbia as a SuperPrep All-American out of West Craven High School in Vanceboro, North Carolina. He joined the Gamecocks in 1995, backing up Steve Taneyhill. Wright ascended to the role of starter the next year, throwing for 1,850 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the team to a 6-5 record.

He threw for 18 touchdowns, five interceptions and 1,685 yards as a junior, despite missing the final two games of the season with a knee injury. Wright split time with Phil Petty his senior season, as the Gamecocks fell to 1-10. Wright finished his career as the No. 3 passer in program history with 5,641 yards and 38 touchdowns.

He is currently eighth all-time in both categories. He went undrafted, but managed to carve out a decade-long NFL career, mostly as a backup quarterback. He played in 31 games with 19 starts for the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants.

He helped lead the 2003 Ravens to the playoffs, going 5-2 as a starter down the stretch, and was the third-string QB for the 2007 Giants Super Bowl team. That was his last non-preseason game, as an injury ended his career the next season. As of 2016, he was training young players in the Charlotte area.