‘Fixer Upper’ fans rejoice! You can now own one of the Gaines’ ‘biggest challenges’

“Fixer Upper” fans, your shiplap dreams could become a reality.

That’s right, a Chip and Joanna renovation featured on the show’s fourth season is on the market and could be yours.

The home, affectionately dubbed “The Little Shack on the Prairie,” was purchased for $12,000 by the show’s executive producer, Michael Matsumoto, House Beautiful reported. Now, it’s listed at $400,000.

Before Chip and Joanna Gaines got their hands on it, the home was a dilapidated wooden farm house, seemingly falling apart. On their blog, they called it one of their “biggest challenges to date,” overhauling the shack into a beautiful farmhouse with all the chic and cozy trappings that made the couple famous.





According to the listing, the 1,700-square-foot home sits on 1.02 acres and features four bedrooms and two bathrooms along with exposed beams, bamboo floors, concrete counter tops, a large outdoor play set and a rock climbing wall. The property also comes with the shed which the Matsumoto family utilized as an office, according to the listing.

On the Magnolia blog, Matsumoto said being a client was a bizarre experience.

“Filming wasn’t too bad since my position with Fixer Upper has taught me a lot about how things work, but being the client was really weird for me,” he said.

The Realty.com payment calculator estimates that with mortgage payments, taxes, insurance and HOA fees, the monthly cost of owning the home would be around $2,663.