4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Ridgecrest week after larger tremors, USGS says

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook Ridgecrest, California, on Friday around 6 a.m. — a moderately strong aftershock a week after two significantly larger quakes rattled the desert community, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday morning.

Though it was weaker than last week’s earthquakes, the shaking was still intense enough that it was felt — and woke people up — as far away from the epicenter as Orange County, downtown Los Angeles and Bakersfield, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was “in earthquake emergency mode” after the 4.9 quake, and would be patrolling its jurisdiction to check for damage. Firefighters said so far there are no reports of damage or injuries in the city.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake first registered as a 4.7 and was recorded five miles from Ridgecrest, according to KABC.

Caltech seismologist Lucy Jones wrote on Twitter in the aftermath of the quake that people should “remember, we said that the relative number of large magnitude quakes is constant, and more M5s in the sequence would be normal. This morning’s M4.9 is normal and it’s having its own aftershocks.”

Remember, we said that the relative number of large magnitude quakes is constant, and more M5s in the sequence would be normal. This morning’s M4.9 is normal and it’s having its own aftershocks https://t.co/Q1FejGJvUI — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) July 12, 2019

The 7.1-magntidue earthquake near Ridgecrest on July 5 was 158 times bigger than the 4.9-magnitude that hit on Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s “How Much Bigger…?” calculator. The July 5 quake was preceded by a 6.4 earthquake on July 4.

