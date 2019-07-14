National

Toddler running to grandfather slips and gets run over by lawnmower, Indiana cops say

Riding lawn mower safety

Brad Jones, president of Jones Boys, Inc. talks about riding lawn mower safety. The Jones Boys, Inc., based in Belleville, has been in business since 1973, www.jonesboysinc.com or 618-234-8006 for more information. By
Up Next
Brad Jones, president of Jones Boys, Inc. talks about riding lawn mower safety. The Jones Boys, Inc., based in Belleville, has been in business since 1973, www.jonesboysinc.com or 618-234-8006 for more information. By

Tragedy struck an Indiana family while a man mowed his lawn on Saturday, police say.

William Waltermire was mowing his lawn Saturday afternoon when his 2-year-old grandson ran out to meet him, police said in a Facebook post.

The boy, who was being chased by his grandmother, slipped and fell while Waltermire was driving the lawnmower in reverse. The boy went under the lawnmower while it was moving, police say.

Waltermire and his wife called an ambulance and the boy was taken to an area hospital. He was then flown to another facility to be treated for “serious injuries.”

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, but have called it a “terrible accident.”

Related stories from The Olympian
Dawson White

Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She is an MSt candidate at the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.

  Comments  