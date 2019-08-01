National
Hey, you ‘Bunch of Jerks’ want to name the Carolina Hurricanes’ new beer?
Fans thirsty for an opportunity to help name a Carolina Hurricanes beer now have their chance.
The Raleigh professional hockey team announced Wednesday that people can weigh in online.
Now, voters can choose among four themed names: Cross Check, Hat Trick, Red Line and Storm Brew, according to the NHL website.
But some fans had other clever suggestions.
Several Facebook users wanted to pay ode to the team name by giving the names “Storm Surge” or “Cat 5,” according to comments on the Canes’ page.
Some Twitter users offered “Brind’apour” — a play on the name of team coach Rod Brind’Amour.
Then there was one that came up a few times: “Bunch of Jerks Ale.”
That’s a nod to commentator Don Cherry calling the Canes a “bunch of jerks,” a phrase fans of the Raleigh team have recently embraced, The News & Observer has reported.
Perhaps that’s the reason for another frequent suggestion: “Don Cherry’s tears.”
As for the type of beer?
It’s “top secret,” the Canes wrote on Twitter.
