McClatchy reports growth in digital subscriptions, reduced second quarter earnings loss

McClatchy, headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., and the publisher of 30 daily newspapers including The Sacramento Bee posted a loss in the second quarter of 2019. Bee file

The Sacramento-based media company McClatchy Co. reported Thursday a second-quarter net loss of $17.5 million and declining revenues, even as digital-only subscribers grew.

The losses shrank compared with the previous quarter for the third time, although revenues for the first half of the year were down by 11 percent compared with the same period a year ago.

The company, which publishes The Sacramento Bee and 29 other daily newspapers including the Miami Herald, The Charlotte Observer, The Kansas City Star and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, said digital-only subscriptions have grown by nearly 52 percent over the last year and now account for close to half of all paid subscribers.

“We continue to be strategic and resolved in taking costs out of the business while making key investments to boost revenue generation,” Craig Forman, McClatchy’s president and chief executive, said in a prepared statement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“While periods of reorganization and change can be temporarily disruptive, we believe the new structure, powered by a highly-motivated and focused sales team, will drive greater digital advertising revenues in the future.”

McClatchy stock opened trading Thursday at $2.12 a share.