Is that a silicone nipple in your kid’s mouth? Why 5.8 million bottles have been recalled

Kids water bottles don’t tend to be perilous. That can change when parts start coming off in the mouth, which is why Contigo recalled 5.8 million Kids Cleanable Water Bottles in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The exact problem, as stated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The water bottle’s clear silicone spout can detach, posing a choking hazard to children.”

While many potential children’s choking hazard recalls occur strictly on the possibility of the hazard happening, the notice says Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching “including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.”

The bottles were sold at numerous retailers, including Walmart and Target, from April 2018 through this June. All of the affected bottles — 13-ounce, 14-ounce, 20-ounce — have a black spout base and spout cover.

Contigo’s offering a free replacement lid and asks customers to contact them at 888-2672-0622, Monday through Friday, 8 a..m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or via the recall section of the Contigo website.