Parts of Outer Banks still unsafe, closed to public in Hurricane Dorian’s aftermath

Hurricane Dorian pounds Hatteras with heavy wind and flooding Thursday Darrin Callahan posted this video on social media of flooding in Hatteras, NC on the Outer Banks Thursday morning, Sept. 6, 2019 calling it as bad or worse than Hurricane Matthew.

Part of North Carolina’s Outer Banks is still closed to visitors after Hurricane Dorian swamped the area.

The storm hit the Outer Banks with 90 mph sustained winds and heavy rain on Friday, and water and sand covered roadways, making travel dangerous, the Charlotte Observer reported.

The Outer Banks, part of the state’s barrier islands, were under a mandatory evacuation ordered by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper for the storm.

Although re-entry is being allowed on parts of the Outer Banks, some areas are still unsafe, officials say.

“Non-resident property owners” and “employees of non-critical businesses” were allowed back in areas south of Hatteras Island at noon Sunday with re-entry permits and identification, according to a release from Dare County Emergency Management, and access to the areas north of the island will be unrestricted starting at 4 p.m.

But Hatteras Island is still closed and considered unsafe for visitors and the general public, the release says, and officials will continue meeting to determine when re-entry is allowed.

Officials warn that sand and water are still on some roadways on Hatteras and that across the Outer Banks, there are still dangerous surf conditions, the release said.

Visitors returning to areas should check on the availability of their rental property before traveling there, the release says.