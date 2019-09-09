Rescuers locate crew trapped in capsized cargo ship. Now they have to get them out

Coast Guard responds to overturned cargo ship in Georgia The Coast Guard and port partners are searching for the remaining four crew members aboard the 656-foot vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY, in St. Simons Sound, near Brunswick, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Coast Guard and port partners are searching for the remaining four crew members aboard the 656-foot vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY, in St. Simons Sound, near Brunswick, Georgia, Sept. 8, 2019.

Rescuers made contact Monday with the four crew members trapped inside a cargo ship that overturned off the coast of Georgia.

The 656-foot, 71,000-ton Golden Ray, overturned around 2 a.m Sunday as it was turning out of the Port of Brunswick, trapping four of the 24 crew members inside, McClatchy news group reported.

Rescuers have found the four members and are making plans to get them out, the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted Monday morning.

Overnight, rescue workers heard tapping sounds coming from inside the ship, near the propeller, CNN reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Crews landed a helicopter on the ship and drilled holes into its hull, allowing them to make contact with the four crew members, who are all alive, The Guardian reported.

Their conditions are still unknown, the Coast Guard tweeted.

As rescuers figure out the best way to free the crew from the ship, they plan to widen the hole they drilled to get water and food to them, according to CNN.

The other 20 crew members had already been safely evacuated.

It was too risky for rescuers to immediately try to get to the trapped crew or start rescue efforts, officials said in a new conference Sunday afternoon.

Fire and smoke were coming from the ship, and once they dissipated it was still unclear if the blaze was completely extinguished, officials said.

The incident is being investigated, and details about why the ship overturned have not been released.