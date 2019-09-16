350 mph crash critically injures Bonneville Salt Flats racer, Utah police say

This Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, shows the Bonneville Salt Flats, near Wendover, Utah. Speed-starved racers are finally back at Utah’s world-famous Bonneville Salt Flats to hit speeds of 400 mph or more as they compete in Speed Week for the first time since 2013 after wet weather and rough salt cancelled the races for the last two years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) The Associated Press file

A 350 mph crash Sunday at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah critically injured a driver, KSL reports.

The man, who was airlifted to a hospital, was driving an aeronautical, or low-friction, vehicle in the crash at the Salt Flats Race Track at the World of Speed event, The Deseret News says.

The crash took place about 12:30 p.m., the Gephardt Daily reported. The driver’s name and cause of the crash were not released.

The Bonneville Salt Flats, near Wendover, Utah, and the Nevada border, are popular with high-speed racing teams. Numerous land-speed records have been set there.

In another desert racing area, 39-year-old jet-car racer Jessi Combs crashed and died Aug. 27 while she was trying to break her own speed record at Oregon’s Alvord Desert, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Dubbed “the fastest woman on four wheels,” Combs also had appeared on several television shows, including “Mythbusters,” according to the publication.

